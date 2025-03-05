The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Rodgers net worth: The controversial NFL superstar is worth an astonishing amount

Rodgers is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all-time — and he's got the bank account to prove it. 

Joseph Galizia

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off on the first hole during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2025.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off on the first hole during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has dominated defenses with his elite level of quarterback play in the NFL for nearly 20 years.

Born in Chico, California, Rodgers got into sports at a young age thanks to the support of his father, Edward Rodgers. He decided to pursue football and set several records at Pleasant Valley High School before playing in college.

Rodgers' collegiate career was subpar and he decided to forego his senior year to enter the NFL draft in 2005 — kicking off one of the most impressive NFL careers in history. 

Not only did Rodgers achieve greatness — scoring a Super Bowl victory and being named league MVP four times — but he also was paid handsomely to do it. 

Here is everything you need to know about the superstar quarterback's net worth.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre greet during the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Thursday, November 26, 2015. / Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of 2025, Rodgers has an estimated net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The backbone of that wealth comes from his long tenure in the NFL and the lucrative contracts he received.

RELATED: Wayne Gretzky net worth: How much is the legendary hockey player worth?

The Green Bay Packers famously drafted Rodgers in 2005, where he backed up fellow NFL legend Brett Favre for three years. His first contract with the prestigious team was for five years and included a $1.4 million signing bonus.

Rodgers finally got to start for the Packers in 2008, and quickly proved he was the franchise's quarterback for years to come. In 2009, the Packers offered him a six-year extension worth just under $64 million. A couple of years later, Rodgers won the Packers the famed Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl XLV.

Thanks to his incredible play, the Packers extended Rodgers' contract once again in 2013. This deal was for five years and totaled $110 million. This grew to $134 million in 2018 when he re-signed again — except this time the Packers threw in a $57.5 million signing bonus. His final contract with the Packers came in 2022, when he signed for three years at just over $150 million, making him the highest paid quarterback in the league at the time. 

Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scores a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II (33) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers then left the Packers and signed with the New York Jets for three years, a deal that was worth $112.5 million. Unfortunately, the future Hall of Famer was injured in his first season — on only his third play — and then had a disappointing second season that led to Jets ownership deciding to release Rodgers in the 2025 offseason.

Aside from his massive NFL earnings, Rodgers made even more cash appearing in commercials. 

Some of his major sponsorships included Pizza Hut and State Farm, which Forbes reportedly considered "one of the richest endorsement deals in history." His other major endorsements were with Adidas, Prevea Healthcare, Bergstrom Automotive, Sharpie, and IZOD.

Rodgers is expected to be signed by an NFL franchise in the 2025-2026 NFL season. Regardless of where he ends up, it can be expected that he will be paid a top tier price just as he always has been. 

Rodger
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News