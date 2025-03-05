Aaron Rodgers net worth: The controversial NFL superstar is worth an astonishing amount
Aaron Rodgers has dominated defenses with his elite level of quarterback play in the NFL for nearly 20 years.
Born in Chico, California, Rodgers got into sports at a young age thanks to the support of his father, Edward Rodgers. He decided to pursue football and set several records at Pleasant Valley High School before playing in college.
Rodgers' collegiate career was subpar and he decided to forego his senior year to enter the NFL draft in 2005 — kicking off one of the most impressive NFL careers in history.
Not only did Rodgers achieve greatness — scoring a Super Bowl victory and being named league MVP four times — but he also was paid handsomely to do it.
Here is everything you need to know about the superstar quarterback's net worth.
Aaron Rodgers' net worth
As of 2025, Rodgers has an estimated net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The backbone of that wealth comes from his long tenure in the NFL and the lucrative contracts he received.
RELATED: Wayne Gretzky net worth: How much is the legendary hockey player worth?
The Green Bay Packers famously drafted Rodgers in 2005, where he backed up fellow NFL legend Brett Favre for three years. His first contract with the prestigious team was for five years and included a $1.4 million signing bonus.
Rodgers finally got to start for the Packers in 2008, and quickly proved he was the franchise's quarterback for years to come. In 2009, the Packers offered him a six-year extension worth just under $64 million. A couple of years later, Rodgers won the Packers the famed Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl XLV.
Thanks to his incredible play, the Packers extended Rodgers' contract once again in 2013. This deal was for five years and totaled $110 million. This grew to $134 million in 2018 when he re-signed again — except this time the Packers threw in a $57.5 million signing bonus. His final contract with the Packers came in 2022, when he signed for three years at just over $150 million, making him the highest paid quarterback in the league at the time.
Rodgers then left the Packers and signed with the New York Jets for three years, a deal that was worth $112.5 million. Unfortunately, the future Hall of Famer was injured in his first season — on only his third play — and then had a disappointing second season that led to Jets ownership deciding to release Rodgers in the 2025 offseason.
Aside from his massive NFL earnings, Rodgers made even more cash appearing in commercials.
Some of his major sponsorships included Pizza Hut and State Farm, which Forbes reportedly considered "one of the richest endorsement deals in history." His other major endorsements were with Adidas, Prevea Healthcare, Bergstrom Automotive, Sharpie, and IZOD.
Rodgers is expected to be signed by an NFL franchise in the 2025-2026 NFL season. Regardless of where he ends up, it can be expected that he will be paid a top tier price just as he always has been.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor