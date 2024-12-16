Aaron Rodgers Netflix doc shows psychedelic drug hangs with famous NFL WAG's husband
NFL star Aaron Rodgers is a unique man, but he's finally giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his unorthodox offseason treatments in Costa Rica.
The New York Jets quarterback is very open about his use of ayahuasca and psychedelic drug trips during the offseason.
Now, it is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, set to release on Tuesday, December 17. Rodgers reveals the reason for his psychedelic trips that he took including fellow NFL star Jordan Poyer.
Rodgers revealed he has used ayahuasca nine times, according to the New York Post.
“It’s the hardest medicine possible that I’ve tried,” Rodgers said. “It’s a deeply intense spiritual journey.
“You have to go to some deep places in the shadow of your own self."
Rodgers revealed his upbringing in the church led to him exploring unorthodox techniques and spiritual journies during his teen years and that he has dealt with "self-loathing" because he's a "perfectionist."
“I grew up in a very white, dogmatic church, and that just didn’t really serve me. It was very rigid in structure. I’m not a rigid person. Shame, guilt, judgment,” Rodgers noted. “It was like we have the truth, our way or the highway. Our way is heaven, your way is hell. Even talking to my parents, it was very black and white. Somebody has to be wrong, somebody has to be right. I kind of de-coupled from that in high school.”
Rodgers' most recent trip was while recovering from a torn Achilles a season ago.
The intimate look at Rodgers' return and defining moments of his career, Aaron Rodgers: Enima, will be available to stream on Netflix beginning at 3:00 a.m. ET on December 17.
