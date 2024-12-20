Hailee Steinfeld's sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
The Buffalo Bills look to win their ninth consecutive game when they face New England Patriots in Week 16. While the Patriots have managed to win just three games this season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not sleeping on their AFC East rival.
"I got a lot of respect for [Patriots quarterback Drake Maye] and his game," Allen told reporters. "They play hard, and they've been a lot of one score games this year that could have easily gone their way.
"So first and foremost, we got to have a good week of practice and put our best foot forward on the field on Sunday."
Allen, named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week for his incredible performance against the Detroit Lions, has been unstoppable since announcing his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld. After getting down on one knee in November, the MVP candidate has thrown for 852 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. along with 168 rushing yards and six scores.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld keeps fans guessing about her Josh Allen engagement ring
While Steinfeld celebrated her own "big" wins, the Oscar-nominated actress teased even more exciting news in her newsletter, Beau Society. In the latest issue, "Wrapping Up," the 28-year-old shared a cozy new photo with her dog, Brando.
Steinfeld wrote, "This past week has been a whirlwind, and I’ve been busy with a few work projects I’m dying to tell you about in the new year! Until then, it feels like a mad dash to the holiday finish line."
Before celebrating Christmas with Allen, fans hope to see Steinfeld at Highmark Stadium when the Bills face the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 22. Earlier this week, the 28-year-old quarterback credited his future wife for his success this season.
"She’s been a huge part," Allen told the AP. "The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best."
