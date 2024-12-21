Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
The Kansas City Chiefs look to stay in the win column when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 16. The Chiefs already clinched the AFC West title and at 13-1, have the best record in the NFL.
However, Kansas City needs to get a victory during their final home game of the year in order to keep a firm hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Cheering for the Chiefs on the sidelines before kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, the team's co-owner and CEO's eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt. The former Miss Kansas is a staple at Kansas City's matchups, both home and away.
While Gracie regularly impresses with her game day fits, she veered from her usual fire-red wardrobe choices to a vibrant yellow for Saturday's primetime game.
Gracie also posted a photo with her boyfriend, Cody Keith. The 25-year-old hard launched her relationship with Cody in September. The former backup quarterback for East Carolina joined his family business, The Keith Corporation, in 2019.
Ever since the couple went Instagram official, Gracie and Cody have been inseparable. Fans can expect to see the duo back on the sidelines before the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Day.
