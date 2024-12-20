Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with special Kobe tribute
Christmas time must be so hard for the Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, and her three daughters. She’s at least bringing her late husband’s spirit and humor into her decorations to help her through it.
The five-year death anniversary of Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant is coming up in January, but Vanessa has embraced her life with daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka 8, and Capri 4, sharing many sweet family moments lately like the girls’ adorable Halloween costumes, their country style Thanksgiving, and a baller Star Wars birthday for “BB.”
Kobe’s legacy lives on through his family, and through brands like his Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro Christmas edition shoes, and his Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro Grinch shoes and cleats that Vanessa has gifted to players like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in an epic box.
The 42-year-old Vanessa decorated for the holidays and showed off her Elf on the Shelf that she decked out with the Kobe Christmas shoes.
That’s definitely Mamba style. Here’s the actual shoes:
Kobe would certainly get a kick out of those on the Elf on the Shelf.
Maybe she can do another with the Grinch shoes, too?
Happy holidays to Vanessa and the Bryant family.
