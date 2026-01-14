Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin has sassy reply to husband's NFL retirement note

Adam Thielen might have had his last game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the wide receiver will always be known as the Minnesota Vikings fan favorite.

The Detroit Lakes, Minnesota native had a Cinderella run to ever get to the NFL, playing college football at Minnesota State and signing as a long-shot, undrafted rookie with the Vikings in 2013. From there, Thielen became a household name as a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time second-team All-Pro in 2017, ending his career with 8,497 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns (along with another one rushing).

Sept. 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) following the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Thielen also tied Calvin Johnson's record for most consecutive 100-yard receiving games with eight in a row.

The 35 year old wrote a short goodbye note, "What a ride it has been! 13 years what a blessing... Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years it has meant everything to my family and I!"

Veteran NFL receiver Adam Thielen announces his retirement. pic.twitter.com/AgVsKHXJJ2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

Thielen's wife Caitlin gets in a sassy last reply

Thielen's wife, Caitlin, is very active as an NFL WAG on social media, and most assumed Thielen was retiring when she wrote, "14 years together, 13 years in the nfl, and 10 years married what a ride."

Caitlin Thielen hinted that Thielen's career was over after the Steelers loss. | Caitlin Thielen/Instagram

The Thielens definitely don't believe in proper punctuation, but grammar aside, she followed it up today after the official announcement from her husband.

"I love how media outlets refer to my post lol when Adam has already said before he went to the Steelers that this was his last season?!," Mrs. Thielen wrote with a tongue-out emoji. "Regardless... we are so excited for what's next but will miss all of these moments. It's been such a big part of our story, and our kids lives," ending it with a heart emoji.

Caitlin Thielen gets the last word for her husband's retirement | Caitlin Thielen/Instagram

Naturally Mrs. Thielen is joking, and their children, sons Asher and Hudson, along with daughter Cora, went viral at the beginning of the season when Thielen originally returned to the Vikings.

Thielen adorably shared his NFL career through pictures of their ever-growing family on his IG stories.

Good luck to the Thielens for their next adventure, with Caitlin putting it perfectly after sharing what a great dad Thielen is, even after heartbreaking losses, "So so proud of my hubby and this ride the last 13 years has been some of the most challenging but also most fruitful times of our lives. Can’t wait to look back one day at all of the memories from these special times 🤍."

