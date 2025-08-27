Adam Thielen's baby girl goes bonkers in Vikings return home after trade
Usually families of professional athletes, especially NFL players, are devastated when their dads get traded.
Apparently not Adam Thielen's kids.
A viral video shared by Thielen's wife, Caitlin, after the beloved Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, who had played the last couple of seasons with the Carolina Panthers, was traded back to the franchise where the two-time Pro Bowler became an out-of-nowhere star as an undrafted free agent out of little Minnesota State.
Mrs. Thielen captioned the adorable video, "REAL TIME EXCITEMENT WOW!!!! WE CAN'T BELIEVE IT."
Their youngest of three children, Cora, did an amazing happy dance with her father as Thielen chants, "We're going home." Mrs. Thielen also notes that Asher, their oldest, might cry when they pick him up from school. We'll assume those would be happy tears. (Hudson is their other son.)
Thielen, 35, not only went to college in Minnesota, but he grew up there. So it only makes sense that the Thielens would be extremely ecstatic to be going back.
Mrs. Thielen and the kids had made the best of it in Charlotte, though, saying last year to Charlotte Parent, "We just moved to Charlotte in July and have been loving it. My husband and I are both from Minnesota and this is our first time leaving... Our kids have loved their schools here and we are enjoying exploring this beautiful city. Our family is very active and loves sports and being outside!"
Thielen was brought back to the Vikings to mentor second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will have a lot of pressure on him to deliver for a squad that has Super Bowl aspirations. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has built a reputation as being a QB whisperer, resuscitating Sam Darnold's career last season before crashing and burning the final two weeks.
No matter what happens, the Thielens will be cheering on their dad and McCarthy back in Minnesota, happy to be home. So happy in fact, it deserves a full dance.
