Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani remains mysterious secret for Steelers playoff run
In this story:
Aaron Rodgers is trying to pull of a Cinderella NFL playoff run at 42 years old for the polarizing Pittsburgh Steelers, who have middled below AFC elites for over a decade after winning their last Super Bowl in 2009.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
The only thing more embattled than head coach Mike Tomlin's legacy, who won that lone 2009 Lombardi Trophy during his tenure (with the Steelers tied for the most with sixth overall as a franchise), or four-time NFL MVP Rodgers' legacy in the QB pantheon, who only has one title when he was with the Green Bay Packers in 2011, ironically against Tomlin's Steelers, is the five-time All-Pro's personal life and his mysterious wife.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani is 'phantom' Steelers WAG as mystery deepens
Everyone assumes Rodgers' secret wife is at least Brittani, but not even that has ever been confirmed. Let's dig into the latest.
Rodgers mentions his wife recently with rare glimpse into personal life
This might be the 10-time Pro Bowler's last game tonight with the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round at home against the Houston Texans and their vaunted defense, and Rodgers is on a modest one-year deal for $13.5 million (with incentives pushing it up to $19.5 million).
"Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent, Rodgers said. "So that'll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play."
RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities
Then he mentioned his wife, who has not been seen by Steelers or New York Jets WAGs, or by anyone outside of his orbit, including teammates or his estranged family.
"I don't really want to get too deep into it, you know?," Rodgers concluded. "Obviously, I'll talk to my wife and then, you know, hopefully that's a decision down the line, but I'm not really going to talk about anything."
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers selling baller Packers Wisconsin mansion with surprisingly few bedrooms
We assume Rodgers' secret wife is Brittani with an "i"
Rodgers, who had made more headlines off the field after leaving the Packers with his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," confirmed he was married when the Chico, California native showed up to Steelers minicamp wearing a wedding ring.
The Pittsburgh QB1 revealed it had "been a couple of months," and most presume it's Brittani because of his December 2024 appearance on "McAfee," telling the ESPN personality that she spelled it with an "i."
The mystery over his secret wife has only intensified
It's nearly impossible for someone with a celebrity profile as high as Rodgers to have a wife that no one has ever spotted.
If it is indeed Brittani, it has almost been like trying to find Bigfoot. There was an unsubstantiated sighting at a trendy Pittsburgh coffee shop. Fans thought it might be his celebrity hairdresser Riawna Capri, but that was quickly debunked.
Only Rodgers, and his innermost circle, seem to know who his "private person" secret wife is, who will presumably be cheering him on from top secret locations throughout the NFL playoffs.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.