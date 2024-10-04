After shocking NASCAR snub, Hailie Deegan unveils plans for an epic racing comeback
After being dropped by Xfinity and AM Racing after a successful NASCAR season, Hailie Deegan now has a plan for her return to the track — this time in her single seater debut. Formula Scout reported that the 23-year-old driver will join Brady Golan in racing for Toney Driver Development team at Circuit of the Americas on November 2 and 3.
Deegan, a California native and the daughter of freestyle motocross driver Brian Deegan, performed well during her three-year tenure with NASCAR, achieving two sixth-place finishes in the Truck Series across three years. When AM Racing announced their separation, they gave the following statement: "AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have decided to part ways, effective immediately. We are grateful for Hailie's contributions and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang during her time with the race team. We wish Hailie the best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued success on and off the track."
Deegan is now apparently ready to begin the next chapter of her racing career. “I’m beyond excited to be making my first open-wheel start at COTA with TDD,” said Deegan in a press release that was shared by TDD. “I have competed in a handful of races at COTA, and I am looking forward to my first open-wheel race start being at a track I’m familiar with. Standing starts will be new for me, but I’m always up for a challenge and the opportunity to continue to learn and drive.”
