Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera, US gymnasts hilariously show off grip strength
Team USA gymnastics is currenly traveling across the country for the "Gold Over America Tour," and they're having fun off of the mats along the way.
During a recent tour stop, Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera, and other Olympic stars decided to flex their grip strength.
The results were hilarious.
The Gold Over America Tour Instagram account has been documenting the travels on tour and shared a video this week of the grip strength challenge taking place.
Surprisingly, they discovered something that Simone Biles is not the GOAT at.
Biles was first to measure her strength and it messured just 60 pounds, but she was still happy with the results.
"I'm embarrassed," she joked in the comments, "but to be fair that's more than half my body weight soooooooo I'll take it."
16-year-old Hezly Rivera, who recently committed to LSU gymnasts after enjoying her official visit on campus, topped the GOAT by checking in with an impressive 82 pounds that surprised even herself.
In the end, it was Brody Malone, a member of the U.S. men's bronze medal-winning gymnastics team, that clocked the highest score at a whopping 159 pounds, nearly 100 pounds more than the GOAT.
The 30-stop Gold Over America Tour has been delivering the entertainment since kicking off in mid-September, and the official Instagram continues to provide behind-the-scenes content that fans can't get enough of.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, so everyone still has a full month to follow along and see what fun they bring to social media next.
