Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferris Bueller’
Life moves fast, especially if you’re doing everything Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is doing.
Hunt, who is the daughter of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, recently revealed she’s dating ex-college quarterback Cody Keith. The former Miss Kansas and a finalist at Miss USA also announced her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews”, and showed off a stunning picture preview in a sleeveless minidress.
Besides doing all that, the 25-year-old Hunt works in public relations and brand marketing for the team, carrying with her 574K Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she dropped a photo of herself in a stunning white dress and quoted the movie character “Ferris Bueller”, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Under her photo, she captioned it, “Sharing some of life lately,” and then listed everything she’s currently doing in her busy day-to-day.
”Happiness” is the key word there. Hunt clearly is loving life. “Family and Footballing” are also very important, right? It doesn’t hurt to have Hunt’s good looks and money as well.
Oh, the Chiefs are also sitting at 4-0 and have Patrick Mahomes and back-to-back Super Bowls. Yea, life is pretty good for Hunt. Remember though, even Ferris Buller took “a day off,” Gracie Hunt.
