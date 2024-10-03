Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
Livvy Dunne is gearing up for her final season as an LSU gymnast.
After an eventful summer that included the squad's annual retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and working hard in the gym to prepare for the upcoming season, Livvy celebrated her birthday to kick off the month of October.
Now, she's back in the gym and ready to put in the work to help the Tigers as they look to repeat as national champions.
Livvy took to TikTok to share a glimpse of her working out in the gym and showed off a new, sparkly black leotard for LSU gymnasts this upcoming season.
She shared the video with the cheeky caption, "What if my mom never signed my up for gymnastics... 19 years later."
LSU definitely upped their game and will be bringing a flashy championship look to the mats for their national title defense.
The Tigers finished off an incredible season earlier this year with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.
LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, let's see if they can do it again.
