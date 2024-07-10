WNBA star A'ja Wilson lands cover of NBA 2K25
A'ja Wilson, the WNBA superstar who is the clear front-runner for league MVP, earned another honor this week.
2K Sports announced that Wilson will be a cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 All-Star and WNBA editions of the video game.
She becomes the first-ever woman to grace the cover on the global edition of the game.
"Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA," Wilson said in a statement, via USA TODAY. "Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game."
Wilson will also be featured alongside Boston Celtics star and NBA champion Jayson Tatum.
Wilson is currently averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.8 steals per game for the Las Vegas Aces.
