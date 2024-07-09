Angel Reese’s priceless reaction to awkward, viral hot-mic moment
Angel Reese is on fire, both on the court with her double doubles, and off of it with her fashion crushers.
The only thing that could really stop Chi-Town Barbie was what sounded like a way-too-inappropriate conversation during the Chicago Sky’s postgame press conference after falling to the Seattle Storm 84-71.
In the end, there was a simple explanation that was far less nefarious.
A real-life sitcom moment because of the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” is so meta.
We of course love Reese and teammate Marina Mabrey’s reactions. Our favorite, though, might be Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon for her lack of reaction. Either she didn’t hear it or she’s a wily veteran who has heard way more inappropriate things in her lifetime.
Reese handled it superbly on social media too, where lately she’s been in the zone. Last week, it was handling a humorous fashion faux pas with an identical fit as the Seattle Storm’s Nika Muhl with class. Today, the Chicago Sky and WNA All-Star was having fun with screenshots of her bewilderment about the naughty exchange.
Still only 22 years old, Chi-Town Barbie continues to win fans beyond the WNBA with her style, competitiveness, and lately, great sense of humor.
