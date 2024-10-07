The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Alabama cheerleader Lily Garofalo reveals the surprising food she fuels up on before practice

The social media star stays in tip-top shape eating at a popular chain restaurant

Joseph Galizia

University of Alabama cheerleader Lily Garofalo promotes her Passes account on Instagram.
University of Alabama cheerleader Lily Garofalo promotes her Passes account on Instagram. / @lilygarofalo on Instagram

Lily Garofalo has built up quite a following on social media thanks to her accomplishments as a cheerleader at the University of Alabama. Now the 2022 NCA champion just revealed one of her favorite meals to enjoy before practicing with her team. 

The 20-year-old partnered up with Raising Cane's Chicken in a new cross-promotional video post on Instagram. She tells followers that the box combo is the "perfect meal to heal her body before practice," then shows off her cheerleading expertise by landing several standing back tucks and working on a formation with her team. Garofalo captions the video with, "The best workout meal! @raisingcanes#CaniacAmbassador."

Garofalo, who boasts an impressive 118K followers on the juggernaut app, immediately received several responses to her Raisin Cane's advertisement. 

One follower shouts, "I looooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooove this so so so so much!."

"WAIT THIS IS SO COOL!!!!!" proclaims another person in all caps.

"now this is dope," adds a third follower, who adds two fire emojis.

Aside from her 2022 NCA championship win, Garofolo has won cheerleading awards with Stingray Allstars Orange. Since joining Instagram in 2018 she's posted 183 times and has nothing but immense pride in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

