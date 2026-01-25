Alex Honnold, Wife Sanni Share Memorable Kiss at Top of Taipei 101 Climb on Netflix

Alex Honnold is a daredevil like no other, risking his life every time the 40-year-old "Free Solo" star rock climbs.

Yet, this time in a live Netflix special, Honnold traded in mother nature for a skyscraper, doing a solo free climb on Taipei 101 that captivated viewers.

Alex Honnold, Sanni McCandless Honnold at the "Free Solo" premiere. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

While no one feels the pressure more than Honnold, no one worries more than his wife, Sanni McCandless Honnold, who has been by his side ever since he became a breakout sensation by becoming the first person to free solo a full route of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in June 2017, captured so brilliantly in the heartracing documentary movie, "Free Solo."

Honnold scaled Taipei 101 in 90 minutes

Alex Honnold at the "Free Solo" premiere. | IMAGO / Future Image

The skyscraper was no match for Honnold, as he commemorated the occasion by taking a selfie at the top of Taipei 101, completing the free solo climb in an astonishing 90 minutes.

So confident was the Sacramento, California native that he decided to do go no-hands just before reaching his final destination, which was not for the faint of heart.

Honnold's wife Sanni celebrated at the top with a big hug and kiss

Sanni and Honnold, whose relationship was prominently featured during "Free Solo," with her rightfully questioning the merits of being with someone that risks his life every time he works, eventually got married, having two daughters, June and Alice Summer.

Mrs. Honnold was awaiting atop the skyscraper to give Alex a memorable hug and kiss, and then turning full wife mode, worried the whole time about him being too hot, and then it being too windy.

Alex confirmed it was both too hot and windy.

We're assuming Sanni, a life coach, was most worried about her husband and the father of their children making it to the top alive.

The most tense viewing experience I’ve had.. maybe ever



That was unbelievable..



THANK YOU BROTHER @AlexHonnold #SkyscraperLIVE pic.twitter.com/SIt4Swy6xx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2026

Luckily he did, with an amazingly sweet moment with his wife to celebrate.

