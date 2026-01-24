Justin Gaethje’s GF Sophia Romano In Spotlight With UFC 324 Paddy Pimblett fight

Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought since last March. The UFC Lightweight superstar will take center stage as the headliner for UFC 324 vs. Paddy Pimblett on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Gaethje is in the spotlight, that means his girlfriend and model Sophia Romano is as well.

Gaethje won the March 8 fight at UFC 313 vs. Rafael Fiziev in a unanimous decision.

Mar 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

That put Gaethje back in the win column after his epic defeat in a knockout by Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April of 2024.

THIS PHOTO OF MAX HOLLOWAY MOMENTS AFTER KNOCKING OUT JUSTIN GAETHJE IN THE FINAL SECOND 🥶



📸: Jeff Bottari pic.twitter.com/vxD2htuNJp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2024

Now at 26-5 in his career, tonight feels like a big moment in his career vs. Pimblett, who is 23-3 and a star himself. Pimblett went viral for his unusual stance in the faceoff photo vs. Gaethje.

Who is Gaethje’s girlfriend?

She’s a model

Romano is a model and social media influencer.

She’s work in media production for major companies

She was with ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery before going into modeling full time.

They met on a dating app

She’s been spotted supporting him at multiple fights. Here they are back in 2023 together.

And at a wedding in Mexico in 2024.

She’s 30 years old while Gaethje is 37.

Will she be at T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s fight? Stay tuned.

