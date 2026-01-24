Justin Gaethje’s GF Sophia Romano In Spotlight With UFC 324 Paddy Pimblett fight
Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought since last March. The UFC Lightweight superstar will take center stage as the headliner for UFC 324 vs. Paddy Pimblett on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Gaethje is in the spotlight, that means his girlfriend and model Sophia Romano is as well.
Gaethje won the March 8 fight at UFC 313 vs. Rafael Fiziev in a unanimous decision.
RELATED: UFC Champ Alex Pereira Causes Stir Sparring With Dutch Model Vera Dijkmans
That put Gaethje back in the win column after his epic defeat in a knockout by Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April of 2024.
Now at 26-5 in his career, tonight feels like a big moment in his career vs. Pimblett, who is 23-3 and a star himself. Pimblett went viral for his unusual stance in the faceoff photo vs. Gaethje.
RELATED: UFC’s Tracy Cortez flaunts stunning red bikini in Brazil after Alex Pereira breakup
Who is Gaethje’s girlfriend?
She’s a model
Romano is a model and social media influencer.
She’s work in media production for major companies
She was with ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery before going into modeling full time.
They met on a dating app
She’s been spotted supporting him at multiple fights. Here they are back in 2023 together.
And at a wedding in Mexico in 2024.
She’s 30 years old while Gaethje is 37.
Will she be at T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s fight? Stay tuned.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.