Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for World Series Game 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 World Series lead on Saturday night, but it came at a price, losing their MVP, Shohei Ohtani, to injury. The latest report is that Ohtani will still play in Game 3, but there are questions about just how effective he'll be after dislocating his shoulder in Game 2.
After a day off on Sunday, Game 3 will take place in the Bronx on Monday night. Let's take a look at all things betting for this pivotal game.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game 3 Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-156)
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Dodgers +130
- Yankees -154
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-104)
- UNDER 8.5 (-118)
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Odds Update
- Yankees +320
- Dodgers -410
At -410 odds, the Dodgers have an implied probability of 80.39% winning the World Series.
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series MVP Odds Update
- Freddie Freeman -115
- Tommy Edman +1000
- Teoscar Hernandez +1000
- Giancarlo Stanton +1000
- Juan Soto +1000
- Mookie Betts +1200
- Aaron Judge +2000
- Shohei Ohtani +2000
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. +4400
- Enrqiue Hernandez +4500
Dodgers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 28
- Game Time: 8:08 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers Lead 2-0
Dodgers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (0-1, 6.00 ERA in playoffs)
- New York: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 3.86 ERA in playoffs)
Dodgers vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Dodgers
Walker Buehler: The Dodgers' playoff rotation will be tested in Game 3 as they have no choice but to roll with Walker Buehler, who had a rough 2024 campaign, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.553 WHIP in the regular season. With that being said, a strong performance by him may all but clinch the World Series for Los Angeles.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: If the Yankees want to get back in this series, they need more from the American League MVP. Aaron Judge has got on base just once in nine at-bats in the first two games. They simply can't beat the Dodgers if Judge continues to underperform.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
It's time for the Yankees to wake up. Not only does the series head to Yankee Stadium, but they get to face by far the weakest starting pitcher in this series in Walker Buehler, who had a 5.38 ERA on the season. The Yankees offense is too good to continue to underperform, and if they can get a boost from Judge, they're going to be in a great position to notch a victory and stay alive in this series.
The Dodgers 3-man rotation and heavy use of their bullpen has worked for them throughout the postseason, but sweeping a team is going to be near impossible with that strategy. It's almost as if they have to punt a game to be successful long-term, and while they'll do their best to win, trotting out Buehler isn't exactly going to give them confidence. They're +130 underdogs for a reason.
On top of that, an injured Ohtani does nothing but hurt their chances in Game 3.
Pick: Yankees -154
