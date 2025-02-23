Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC volleyball
While sister Landry Kiffin has been crushing with her pilates workouts and fits on her social media lately, younger sister Presley Kiffin has rocked her own stunning looks.
Presley, 18, is the youngest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin with Landry, 20, and son Knox, 17.
She’s not following her family to Ole Miss, however, where Landry goes and mom Layla Kiffin and brother are moving to. Presley is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player where she wowed in her first full uniform look. She’s also stunned most recently with her Daisy Dukes aboard a private plane to celebrate dad’s big accomplishment, and a stunning backless dress on Valentine’s Day.
In her latest video on TikTok, Presely sported an all-black look with a shoestring tank top and jeans.
Presley may not be able to take Landry’s pilates classes and crush dad in a crop top like her sister, but no doubt she’ll rock it while holding it down at dad’s former school — a decision he fully supported on social media.
The Kiffin girls continue to win the football offseason with their fire fits like Presley’s latest all-black shoestring tank top and jeans combo.
