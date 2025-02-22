Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson at UNC game
Staying up late gets more and more difficult as you age, which is something 72-year-old Bill Belichick knows all too well. It's even more difficult when you are trying to keep up with your 23-year-old girlfriend.
The new North Carolina Tar Heels football coach was enjoying a basketball game with his gal pal Jordon Hudson this week when the TikTok account The Carolina Cockroach spotted the couple at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
UNC was hosting the NC State Wolfpack when Belichick and Hudson were recorded in the crowd and the legendary NFL coach was caught showing his age.
MORE: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson hit up Bourbon Street after NFL Honors roast
In the video, Belichick appears to be asleep while Jordon and a friend watch the action on the court.
The two were then filmed walking out of the arena with Coach Belichick desperately trying to stay warm while Jordon had her jacket draped over her shoulders to reveal a white corset top.
MORE: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson roasted for 28-year age gap
What a life.
Bill just wanted to get home and catch some Z's.
Belichick and Hudson were first linked together over the summer when Belichick was caught sneaking out of her home shirtless in surveillance footage.
While the footage quickly led to jokes on social media, the romance with the former NFL head coach and the former Bridgewater State cheerleader appears to be going strong.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock