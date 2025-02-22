The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson at UNC game

UNC football coach Bill Belichick has gone viral after the 72-year-old appeared to fall asleep next to 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson at a UNC basketball game.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Staying up late gets more and more difficult as you age, which is something 72-year-old Bill Belichick knows all too well. It's even more difficult when you are trying to keep up with your 23-year-old girlfriend.

The new North Carolina Tar Heels football coach was enjoying a basketball game with his gal pal Jordon Hudson this week when the TikTok account The Carolina Cockroach spotted the couple at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

UNC was hosting the NC State Wolfpack when Belichick and Hudson were recorded in the crowd and the legendary NFL coach was caught showing his age.

In the video, Belichick appears to be asleep while Jordon and a friend watch the action on the court.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson at a Tar Heels basketball game.
The Carolina Cockroach / TikTok

The two were then filmed walking out of the arena with Coach Belichick desperately trying to stay warm while Jordon had her jacket draped over her shoulders to reveal a white corset top.

What a life.

Bill just wanted to get home and catch some Z's.

Belichick and Hudson were first linked together over the summer when Belichick was caught sneaking out of her home shirtless in surveillance footage.

While the footage quickly led to jokes on social media, the romance with the former NFL head coach and the former Bridgewater State cheerleader appears to be going strong.

