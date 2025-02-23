Livvy Dunne reflects on limited LSU gymnastics role in final season
LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is in her fifth and final year with the program, but it hasn't gone exactly as planned.
Livvy has seen limited action for the No. 3 Tigers, due to a star-studded lineup and a nagging knee injury that has required her to sit out of meets. Most recently, Livvy missed a meet against the Kentucky Wildcats to rest her leg and did not make the trip to Lexington.
Recently, ESPN.com spoke with Livvy about her role and she opened up about doing whatever it takes for her teammates to succeed.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
This season, it has meant being a leader off of the mats for the Tigers and stars like freshman standout Kailin Chio and reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant.
"[Head coach Jay Clark] says every role on this team is so important, and I can't agree more," Dunne said. "I feel like this year has been one of my best years gymnastics-wise, and I am pushing my way to make those lineups.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, sister Julz enjoy dinner date after missing LSU meet
"But honestly, any role that I'm given, I'm so excited to do. It's one of those things where you have to seize the opportunity when it comes."
Livvy has been hyping her teammates up along the way, and once her leg is healed, she will be ready to jump at the opportunity to contribute on the mats.
Up next for LSU is the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock