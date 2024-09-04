Angel Reese autographs sign for fan to win them $100 bet with mom
Angel Reese loves her loyal fans and she's always willing to go the extra mile for the Reese's Pieces.
On Tuesday night, the Chicago Sky traveled to Sin City for a showdown with the back-to-back defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.
The Sky were unable to come away with the win, but Angel scored big for one of her fans.
LOOK: Angel Reese shines in all-white fit, miniskirt in Vegas showstopper
A fan who goes by jakhia11 on TikTok was waiting courtside with a sign that read, "Angel, My mom bet me $100, I couldn't get your signature."
Reese spotted the sign and came through with the autograph. The Sky superstar then looked directly into the fan's camera with a message for her mom: "You owe her $100." The video ends with the young fan getting her payout for Reese's gesture.
That's WNBA All-Star behavior.
On the court, Reese is also exhibiting why she was named to the All-Star team as a rookie.
Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds. Over the weekend, she became the WNBA's all-time single-season rebound leader and all-time single-season offensive rebounding leader.
She has also set WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.
There is no denying Reese is one of the biggest stars in the league and she is making her presence felt on and off the court.
