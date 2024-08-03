Angel Reese rocks Chanel bikini on hot pink 'Barbie mobile' in Turks & Caicos (VIDEO)
WNBA superstar Angel Reese had an eventful few months, enjoying the sights and sounds of Europe, including a stop in France to root on Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
On her way back to the States to rejoin the Chicago Sky as the team gears up to return from the WNBA Olympic break, Reese made a quick detour in Turks and Caicos. Naturally, she provided some content gold.
Reese teamed up with Onyx Charters to show off the company's JetCar. The luxury vehicle comfortably sits four and allows you to hit the water in style.
The Onyx Charters JetCar is hot pink, a perfect for the "Barbie."
Now that she's had her fun in the sun, Reese is turning her attention back to the court.
She and teammate Chennedy Carter have been the main reason the Chicago Sky have remained in playoff contention throughout the first half of the season.
Reese has had a record-setting start to her rookie campaign, setting the WNBA all-time for most consecutive double-doubles and most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. She is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits 8th in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.
