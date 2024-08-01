Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter vibe out as Chicago Sky return to practice
Angel Reese's European vacation is over.
After enjoying time off during the WNBA Olympic break and rooting on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Reese has returned to the States to rejoin the Chicago Sky.
Ahead of the teams return to the court, Reese reunited with teammate Chennedy Carter to show that the team's chemistry hasn't missed a beat.
"And just like that we backkkk [sic]," Reese wrote on Instagram, as she and Carter vibed out to background music.
Reese and Carter have been the main reason the Chicago Sky have remained in playoff contention throughout the first half of the season.
Reese has had a record-setting start to her rookie campaign, setting the WNBA all-time for most consecutive double-doubles and most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. She is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Carter, meanwhile, started off the season as a contender for Sixth Player of the Year, but was moved into the starting lineup after consistently energizing the team.
"Hollywood" has been impressive through the first 24 games, leading the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game.
The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits in 8th-place in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.
