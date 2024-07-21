Angel Reese's candy-sweet gift to adoring fan after WNBA All-Star Game (VIDEO)
The WNBA is on a major hot streak with transcendent rookie stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.
This one just seemed different. Records were broken, crazy plays were made and Pitbull, performing at halftime, seemed OK to us.
Hmm, but as with most All-Star games, magical postgame moments often do occur, both on the court and off.
The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, who everyone knows is a fan of the treat and has also embraced the idea her biggest fans call themselves: Reese's pieces.
Here's a fun one: A young fan, perhaps with some help from a parent, concocted a Reese's-themed poster that someone must have pointed out.
If we mentioned any more ... we won't do it. Can't make us.
So just watch what she created and the payoff with an amazing gift from All-Star Barbie -- AND she gets to keep the candy. It's like Halloween and Christmas rolled into July for this lucky one.
Now this is definitely a well-played way into your hero's heart and another reason why Angel Reese is so adored.
