Angel Reese shares strong opinion on Simone Biles
As the WNBA resumed its season following a break for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Angel Reese was back on the practice court with the Chicago Sky on Thursday, August 1.
While Reese focused on honing her basketball skills, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was achieving greatness on the world stage – and Reese let the gymnast know just how proud she was of her.
After Biles, 27, captured a gold medal in the Women's All-Around Final, 22-year-old Reese shared her admiration by reposting the announcement of Biles’ victory and adding a goat emoji, signifying Biles as the "greatest of all time."
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the basketball star expressed her joy and support for Biles, writing, "SIMONE SAID F AROUND AND FIND OUT! OKAY SISTAAAAA."
Fans of both athletes loved seeing the sisterly support, leaving replies like, “Simone's got that unstoppable energy! Go, queen!” and “She sure did! Stood on her business like the GOAT that she is!”
Others mentioned how next year would be Reese’s year. One fan commented, “2028 your year. Stay focused !” while another seemingly agreed, saying, “You're up next.”
Biles delivered a remarkable performance, starting with a beam routine that earned her a score of 14.566. She followed up with an impressive floor routine, scoring 15.066, with a final score of 59.131.
