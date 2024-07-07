Grammy winner SZA fangirls over Angel Reese; gets invited to Sky game
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has massive crossover appeal, and has bringing pop culture and the WNBA together.
Rapper Latto attended a WNBA game specifically to see Reese, and Megan Thee Stallion brought Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans during a performance of "Pop It" on the Chicago leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.
Reese appeared in the music video for Latto's "Put It On Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B, and was also on stage with rising rapper GloRilla.
Wherever Reese goes, she brings the spotlight. And now, the Chi-Town Barbie has caught the attention of another music superstar.
After Reese tied Candace Parker's record for consecutive double-doubles over multiple seasons (12), SZA took to social media to fangirl and hype her up.
"Go crazy! I gotta see her play," SZA wrote.
Reese caught wind of SZA's comments and invited her to a game.
SZA is a decorated artist who has won 48 awards, including four Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and more.
It's clear that Reese, who is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Month, isn't just impressing basketball fans. She's impressing prominent pop culture figures as well. There is no denying her star power
That explains why Reese is reportedly in talks for an endorsement deal with Hershey's Reese's brand.
The only question we have now is: what superstar celebrity will Reese draw to the WNBA next?
