The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese gets shoutout from Grammy winner Tyla after Louis Vuitton event

All eyes are on Angel Reese, with the WNBA star getting a shoutout from R&B sensation/Grammy Winner Tyla after the Louis Vuitton 'Prelude to the Olympics' event.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives for a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese is taking over.

The WNBA star is currently in Paris to support Team USA throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has made appearances at Olympic basketball showcase events, Disneyland Paris, and now the Prelude to the Olympics event by Louis Vuitton.

While she was at the Prelude to the Olympics event rubbing shoulders with the biggest celebrities and fashion icons, she took a moment to share a story on Instagram.

The story was of a performance at the event by R&B star and Grammy winner Tyla, who made history this year as the first-ever Best African Music performance winner.

PHOTOS: Angel Reese turns heads with stunning Louis Vuitton Olympics pre-party look

After tagging Tyla in the story, the singer returned the favor with a shoutout of her own.

It seems like no one can get enough of Angel Reese.

Reese and Tyla previously crossed paths at the Met Gala earlier this year, which also happened to be Reese's birthday. Reese would go on to play in a WNBA preseason game less than 24 hours later.

Tyla, Grammy winner
May 6, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Tyla leaves The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year's theme for the gala was 'The Garden of Time.'. / Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

We'll have to see where the Reese pops up next during her Paris stay.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss

Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake

2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged

2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics

Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News Feed Page