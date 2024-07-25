Angel Reese gets shoutout from Grammy winner Tyla after Louis Vuitton event
Angel Reese is taking over.
The WNBA star is currently in Paris to support Team USA throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has made appearances at Olympic basketball showcase events, Disneyland Paris, and now the Prelude to the Olympics event by Louis Vuitton.
While she was at the Prelude to the Olympics event rubbing shoulders with the biggest celebrities and fashion icons, she took a moment to share a story on Instagram.
The story was of a performance at the event by R&B star and Grammy winner Tyla, who made history this year as the first-ever Best African Music performance winner.
After tagging Tyla in the story, the singer returned the favor with a shoutout of her own.
It seems like no one can get enough of Angel Reese.
Reese and Tyla previously crossed paths at the Met Gala earlier this year, which also happened to be Reese's birthday. Reese would go on to play in a WNBA preseason game less than 24 hours later.
We'll have to see where the Reese pops up next during her Paris stay.
