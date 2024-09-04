Aryna Sabalenka makes boozy offer to fans at US Open ahead of semis
Aryna Sabalenka is putting together a dream run at the 2024 U.S. Open and hopes to keep the magic going when she faces No. 13 seed Emma Navarro in the semifinals on Thursday, September 5.
Sabalenka, the World No. 2, has beaten three straight seeded opponents on her run to the semis, most recently defeating No. 7 Qinwen Zheng of China in straight sets.
Entering the semifinals, the Belarusian knows Navarro, who was born in New York City, will have local support at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
But, she had a brilliant idea.
After her win over Zheng, Sabalenka tried to win over the crowd by offering them free drinks.
"OK, guys," she said, "drink on me, and please give me some support in the next match."
You can't blame her for trying, but she may not have thought that through.
Multiple drinks at the U.S. Open cost more than $20. So with a crowd of more than 20,000 people, thank could be a costly bar tab. But hey, it's worth it if the crowd support helps you pocket the $3.6 million grand prize.
Sabalenka and Navarro will face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, though an official match time has yet to be determined.