Tennis WAG queen Morgan Riddle stuns in US Open photo dump, dance video

When the “most famous woman in men’s tennis” posts, it’s hard to notice her boyfriend Taylor Fritz, who’s making another great run in the US Open.

American influencer Morgan Riddle watches the Wimbledon tennis championships.
American men’s tennis stars seem to be a thing of the past.

But Taylor Fritz, the highest ranked ATP player from the United States at No. 12, and possibly more importantly, his social media influencer WAG girlfriend Morgan Riddle, are on a crusade to make Fritz a household name like the days of yore with icons like Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors.

Morgan Riddle
So Riddle, who is on a mission to “make tennis cool again” has posted photos from her US Open experience, showing off her fantastic style and all of her beautiful friends.

Taylor Fritz's epic shot at ESPN for gf Riddle's higher social media status

The always stylish influencer captioned the photo dump, “i know love exists because this game is full of it !!”

Hanging with Riddle and her friends with an A-list US Open experience certainly makes tennis cool, and given her boyfriend is about to face Alexander Zverev, with whom she controversially deleted her original Instagram Stories after Fritz’s huge Wimbledon victory earlier in the year, it was perfect timing as a diversion.

A couple of days prior, Riddle shared some glam shots sporting a flawless strapless black top to flaunt some expensive-looking jewelry.

Texas HC's wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)

If that wasn’t enough, her and her beautiful-people posse showed off their best dance moves in more stylish ensembles, although Riddle is oddly eating a hot dog and drinking a strawberry smoothie.

Hopefully Riddle will be dancing with Fritz into the US Open semifinals.

