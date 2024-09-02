Livvy Dunne's best bikini photos from over the years
It’s no secret that Livvy Dunne has made waves in the gymnastics world – but she’s also been making quite a splash on social media, specifically with her stunning bikini photos.
As an LSU gymnast and social media influencer, Dunne's beachside posts have become fan favorites, showcasing not just her athletic prowess but her effortless beachy looks, usually embracing a cute bikini.
As Dunne gears up for her fifth and final season with the LSU Lady Tigers, the 21-year-old will likely be trading in her bikinis for leotards, re-focusing on what she does best. But for now, let’s enjoy a round-up of her best bikini shots before the end of summer.
Horsing around
Dunne was photographed alongside a horse on the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico in May 2024. The gymnast wore a cute cowboy hat with a turquoise bikini while giving her four-legged friend a sweet pat on the head.
Defrosting
In an attempt to warm up after a cold New Jersey winter, Dunne posted a series of sun-filled selfies back in March 2024. Posing in a brown bikini, the young athlete showed off her glowing skin while embracing the warm spring day. She hilariously captioned the photo, “Defrosting🌬️.”
Baywatch vibes
The gymnast gave total Baywatch vibes as she stunned in a red swimsuit back in September 2023. In the cover photo of the Instagram carousel, Dunne posed half in the water, the turquoise waters of the pool contrasting with her bright red bikini and blonde hair.
The rest of the carousel rounded up her time spent in the Gulf Shores of Alabama, where she seemingly enjoyed time with her friends at the beach.
Eternal summer
Dunne appeared to wish for an eternal summer as she posed on the bow of a boat in August 2023. She wore a simple black bikini while catching some rays in Instagram carousel’s first photo. “there’s 104 days of summer vacation til school comes along just to end it…” she captioned the post, which included other photos from her sun-soaked summer.
Very patriotic
The gymnast promoted the energy drink Accelerator in a collaboration post in July 2023 featuring her in a tiny American flag bikini while holding the canned beverage. Dunne opted to bring out her cowboy hat for the photo, which also featured her wearing a pair of oversized jeans, unbuttoned and pulled down by her waist.
Pretty in pink
Dunne made a statement in a bold pink bikini which featured gold button accents. She kept the caption simple with a single “🫠” emoji, likely alluding to the scorching heat in Palm Springs, California (the location the photos were tagged), where she was seemingly attending Coachella, as the photo was posted on April 21, 2022 –– one of the festival’s iconic weekends.
Blue beach bikini
Throwing it back to July 2021 when Dunne posed on the beach in Malibu, California in what appeared to be a blue tie-dye string bikini. She posed to the side while holding her blonde hair back gazing at the camera with the caption “What’s up ‘bu !” and tagging her sister, Julia Dunne in the photo as well.
Study break
Dunne posted a poolside photo tagged at LSU back in April 2021 with the caption, “Don’t worry mom I’m totally studying for finals😄.” The gymnast took a break from her studies for a photoshoot by the pool where she showed off her cute black and white spotted bikini as she glanced away from the camera.
Back in Jersey
Dunne marked her return back to New Jersey in June 2020 with a bikini photo in front of what appears to be a seaside house. “Back in the dirty jerz,” she captioned the photo, where she was photographed leaning against a black wall in a leopard print bikini.
Surf’s up
In a seemingly sarcastic post from April 2020, Dunne wrote, “As you can see the waves were huge. Massive. Clearly a great day for surfing,” in the caption of a photo which showed her holding up a surfboard while in a white bikini. A calm ocean appeared in the background, referencing the sarcasm in the gymnast’s caption.
