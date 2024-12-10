Bengals kicker Cade York shares romantic moment with Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend after 'MNF' win
The Cincinnati Bengals scored a big win over the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL's December 9 Monday Night Football showdown, and Bengals star Cade York celebrated by sharing a kiss with the enemy.
The 23-year-old kicker was seen smooching Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale, whom he has been dating since the summer. The moment was captured during NBC's postgame coverage of Monday Night Football.
Dale joined the Cowboys organization as a cheerleader in 2023. Meanwhile, York signed with the Bengals on December 4 after initially being released by the Washington Commanders at the beginning of the season. The Bengals mark the fourth organization that York has played for, along with the Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.
RELATED: Cowboys Cheerleader Who’s Dating Bengals’ Kicker Had Adorable Reaction to His Made XP
York and Dale went public with their relationship in June when the cheerleader posted a photo of the two on Instagram. The post was liked over 1,900 times and had several supportive comments including, "So sweet," and "ok hard launch."
The Bengals will next be taking on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 15.
