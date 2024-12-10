Cowboys Cheerleader Who’s Dating Bengals’ Kicker Had Adorable Reaction to His Made XP
Zoe Dale had a perfect reaction to what has to be an awkward situation Monday night.
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleader was on the sidelines as her boyfriend, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York, lined up to hit an extra point. The Bengals scored a touchdown to cut Dallas' lead to 7-6, then were hit with a delay of game penalty. That backed the extra point up five yards. No matter, York hit it.
After the ball sailed through the uprights, cameras caught Dale saying, "Praise God."
Video is below.
While it can’t be easy to be in Dale’s shoes right now, she handled the moment perfectly.
York is a native of McKinney, Texas and was an All-American at LSU. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, but the Bengals are his fifth team during his three-year career. He was signed on December 4 after Cincinnati's starting kicker Evan McPherson suffered an injury.
Earlier this season, York played in one game for the Washington Commanders and missed two field goals before being released.