Best reactions from virally bad Ingrid Andress All-Star national anthem
More like "The Star-Strangled Banner.'
There were plenty of zingers last night and the hits just keep on comin' after Ingrid Andress sang her guts out to the national anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby. Afterward, more than a few thought she hurt her throat, so yeah, it was painful for all.
But, in all fairness, listen for yourself and decide. But, remember, it's not our fault if your pets start freaking out or a wine glass breaks.
You've been warned -- by us and this guy:
