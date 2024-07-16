The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Best reactions from virally bad Ingrid Andress All-Star national anthem

Four-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress is catching major criticism following her rough rendition of the national anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby.

Ingrid Andress performs at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, opening for Kelsea Ballerini's hometown concert, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Ingrid Andress performs at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, opening for Kelsea Ballerini's hometown concert, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. / Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

More like "The Star-Strangled Banner.'

There were plenty of zingers last night and the hits just keep on comin' after Ingrid Andress sang her guts out to the national anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby. Afterward, more than a few thought she hurt her throat, so yeah, it was painful for all.

But, in all fairness, listen for yourself and decide. But, remember, it's not our fault if your pets start freaking out or a wine glass breaks.

You've been warned -- by us and this guy:

