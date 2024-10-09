'Big fan' Livvy Dunne gushes over Haley Cavinder's swagger-filled photo shoot
Haley Cavinder is turning heads once again on social media and has now caught the eye of LSU superstar gymnast, Livvy Dunne.
The 23-year-old guard, who plays for the University of Miami, released a series of photos on her personal Instagram modeling The Hurricanes uniform with severe style. She captioned her post by writing, "Don't pay the critics no mind.. you can be what you like"
A number of Cavinder's followers immediately jumped in the comments section to praise her for displaying such swagger, none bigger than Dunne, who tells Cavinder that she's a huge fan of hers.
"Big fan here," gushed Dunne, who is no stranger herself at releasing viral social media posts or showcasing her team's fits to her followers.
"You’re actually THAT GIRL," screamed another person.
A third person admitted that their "jaw dropped," looking at the photos.
Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, both returned to University of Miami for the 2024 NCAA season. The duo previously caught the internet's attention when they were chosen for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition back in June.
Suffice to say, the Cavinder sisters will continue to make splashes at Miami, especially now with a high-profile supporter in Dunne.
