Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson swoons over Gracie Hunt’s ‘ski’ miniskirt
Gracie Hunt’s fit game has been so on fire that her latest one caught the attention of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Gracie, 25, is a former Miss Kansas in 2021 and the oldest heiress of the Kansas City Chiefs, and has wowed recently with winning looks like her unreal sparkly gold minidress at the Super Bowl. Hudson, 23, is also a beauty pageant contestant having been Miss Maine runner-up last year, and slays Miss Universe-worth fits like her stunning white minidress.
Hudson is the girlfriend of the North Carolina Tar Heels coach and former six-time Super Bowl champion former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. While many swoon over Hudson, she was the one doing the swooning with Gracie’s latest jaw-dropping look in a sparkly silver miniskirt “ski” look. Gracie said, “No lift ticket? No problem 🎿 The only black diamond here is the dress code. 🖤✨,” and Hudson replied, “You are the coolest @graciehunt ❄️💎😮💨.”
The two definitely seem to have a lot in common and both were at the2025 NFL Honors event in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Hudson wowed in a skimpy dress with a championship ring on, while Gracie looked like a flamenco dancer in her red fit.
This time, it is was Gracie’s to shine, and Hudson’s to swoon over.
