Bill Belichick’s girlfriend rocks bathing-suit selfie for beauty pageant training
While Bill Belichick does what he does best on the football field, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson does what she does best as a beauty pageant contestant.
Hudson, 24, was the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant, and she certainly can dress like a beauty queen like when she visited the Miss America pagent and upstaged the contestants, and wowed at the NFL Honors award event from during Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she turned heads with the 72-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach on the red carpet.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend taunts Falcons fans in couples’ 3-28 troll-smirk selfie
The couple just got back from spring break where Belichick nerded out at a museum, and then they did some “billates” on the beach where the coach balanced his former college national champion cheerleader girlfriend on both his hands and feet for some insane poses.
With the coach focused on spring football coming up, Hudson is focusing on her beauty pageant life. She was getting coached while showing off a stunning mirror selfie in a bikini.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson flaunts dorkiest UNC computer bag
Hudson looks to be in tremendous shape.
The couple has been dating since 2023 and despite the age gap always look like they are having a good time — when Belichick isn’t sleeping through a basketball game that is.
She’s his No. 1 fan and will be cheering on at UNC games this while, while no doubt he’ll be cheering her on when she competes.