Bill Belichick’s girlfriend does insane beach poses on 72-year-old UNC HC’s feet
Bill Belichick’s spring break with girlfriend Jordon Hudson got even stranger as she did some insane beach poses while on his hands and feet.
After news leaked of Belichick’s email request at UNC, the two hit Jupiter, Florida, while the school is on spring break. It started out with Hudson taking the North Carolina Tar Heels coach to a favorite spot and made a PG-13 post.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson flaunts dorkiest UNC computer bag
Now, that feels like spring break. That’s when the trip took a turn for the nerdy as the 72-year-old Belichick took the 24-year-old Hudson to a museum where he couldn’t put his camera down.
She at least got some morning relaxation time in on Saturday.
Then it was off to the beach, where they had some fun in a strange way with former college cheerleader and Miss Maine runner-up showing off her skills while balancing on Belichick’s hands and feet doing while in some insane poses. She shared on Instagram and wrote, ☀️#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt.”
RELATED: Jordon Hudson channels Hollywood starlet energy in breathtaking glam shot
Hudson also crushed her bathing suit and was in the zone with the headphones on.
While it’s not a normal spring break, at least they’re finding their own ways to enjoy it.
We can’t wait to see what their trip brings next…
