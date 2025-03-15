The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend does insane beach poses on 72-year-old UNC HC’s feet

The North Carolina football coach and Jordon Hudson show off Hudson’s crazy cheerleading skills, as well as her fire bathing suit.

Matt Ryan

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s spring break with girlfriend Jordon Hudson got even stranger as she did some insane beach poses while on his hands and feet.

After news leaked of Belichick’s email request at UNC, the two hit Jupiter, Florida, while the school is on spring break. It started out with Hudson taking the North Carolina Tar Heels coach to a favorite spot and made a PG-13 post.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Now, that feels like spring break. That’s when the trip took a turn for the nerdy as the 72-year-old Belichick took the 24-year-old Hudson to a museum where he couldn’t put his camera down.

She at least got some morning relaxation time in on Saturday.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Then it was off to the beach, where they had some fun in a strange way with former college cheerleader and Miss Maine runner-up showing off her skills while balancing on Belichick’s hands and feet doing while in some insane poses. She shared on Instagram and wrote, ☀️#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt.”

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Hudson also crushed her bathing suit and was in the zone with the headphones on.

While it’s not a normal spring break, at least they’re finding their own ways to enjoy it.

We can’t wait to see what their trip brings next…

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

