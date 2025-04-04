Bill Belichick’s girlfriend gifted UNC jersey for 24th birthday that’s Jordan worthy
Bill Belichick is a football legend and is now coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels. Michael Jordan is THE legend at UNC. Belichick’s girlfriend got an almost MJ custom jersey with her age on it for her birthday.
The 72-year-old head coach and his now 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson just returned from spring break where he took her on a nerdy museum date with some epic photos, and where he balanced her on his hands and feet in crazy poses while on the beach for what she later called “billates.”
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend rocks bathing-suit selfie for beauty pageant training
Hudson is helping the coach at UNC being CCd on all his emails, and representing the school in her bedazzled Tar Heels sweatshirt creation. The Miss Maine runner-up and former college cheerleader national champion now has a sweet custom basketball jersey to go with her wardrobe she got on her birthday.
It’s almost UNC and NBA legend Jordan with one letter difference in the name, and one number difference from 23 with her age instead.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend taunts Falcons fans in couples’ 3-28 troll-smirk selfie
It also happens to already be taken by Jae'Lyn Withers. He may have to give up that number for Hudson.
It is accompanied by some roses. Did Belichick get her a jersey with her age on it?
She also showed off a new next-level clutch (and nails).
Was that from Belichick?
At least with the jersey she can now wear it to games where the coach falls asleep.