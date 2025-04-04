The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend gifted UNC jersey for 24th birthday that’s Jordan worthy

The Miss Maine runner-up and former national champion cheerleader has an almost Michael Jordan Tar Heels basketball jersey to rock.

Matt Ryan

Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick is a football legend and is now coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels. Michael Jordan is THE legend at UNC. Belichick’s girlfriend got an almost MJ custom jersey with her age on it for her birthday.

The 72-year-old head coach and his now 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson just returned from spring break where he took her on a nerdy museum date with some epic photos, and where he balanced her on his hands and feet in crazy poses while on the beach for what she later called “billates.”

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend rocks bathing-suit selfie for beauty pageant training

Hudson is helping the coach at UNC being CCd on all his emails, and representing the school in her bedazzled Tar Heels sweatshirt creation. The Miss Maine runner-up and former college cheerleader national champion now has a sweet custom basketball jersey to go with her wardrobe she got on her birthday.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Isntagram

It’s almost UNC and NBA legend Jordan with one letter difference in the name, and one number difference from 23 with her age instead.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend taunts Falcons fans in couples’ 3-28 troll-smirk selfie

It also happens to already be taken by Jae'Lyn Withers. He may have to give up that number for Hudson.

It is accompanied by some roses. Did Belichick get her a jersey with her age on it?

She also showed off a new next-level clutch (and nails).

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Was that from Belichick?

At least with the jersey she can now wear it to games where the coach falls asleep.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson at a Tar Heels basketball game.
The Carolina Cockroach / TikTok
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships