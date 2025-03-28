Bill Belichick’s girlfriend taunts Falcons fans in couples’ 3-28 troll-smirk selfie
24-year-old Jordon Hudson loves to have fun with her 72-year-old boyfriend Bill Belichick. Now, she’s having fun at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons.
The now North Carolina Tar Heels coach just got back from an epic spring break with Hudson where she took him to one of her favorite food spots in a PG-13 post, and then he nerded out over a museum, and then they did “billates” on the beach for some amazing poses while the former college cheerleader and Miss Maine runner-up balanced on the coach’s hands and feet.
As Belichick prepares for his first spring football at UNC, Hudson brought up his past as a six-time Super Bowl winning coach with the New England Patriots. One of those six wins — and most incredible — came in Super Bowl LI vs. the Falcons in what is known as the “28-3” game because New England overcame the biggest deficit ever at 28-3, which was the halftime score. Belichick’s team led by quarterback Tom Brady came back to force overtime, where they got the ball and scored the game-winning touchdown and the most improbable victory for a final score of 34-28. On March 28, which is 3-28, Patriots fans, and now Hudson by extension, love to troll the Falcons. Hudson posted this photo wearing a Falcons Super Bowl champions shirt (which obviously never happened) with the caption, “Happy 3-28 to those who celebrate.” She also had quite the smirk on her face.
Burn! Take that Falcons.
This isn’t the first time she’s worn the shirt, too, as she had it on during Super Bowl week in New Orleans to troll the Falcons then because they had spurned hiring Belichick.
The only thing Falcons fans can do is point out how wrinkled Hudson’s shirt is. Yea, that won’t erase any of the pain of a 28-3 collapse. Falcons fans just have to except they’ll never live it down, while those like Hudson will continuously troll them. Happy 3-28 with love from Hudson and Belichick.