Sidney Crosby net worth: How much is the highest paid hockey player of all time worth?

The Canadian superstar is considered one of the game's best players — and he's well paid for it. 

Joseph Galizia

Feb 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) prepares for a face-off against the New York Rangers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Feb 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) prepares for a face-off against the New York Rangers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sidney Crosby is a name as synonymous with hockey as Kobe Bryant is to basketball.

The Canada-born superstar has been dominating teams on the ice since he was seven years old, following in the footsteps of his father Troy Crosby, who played goaltender for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. While Troy never played at the NHL level — Sidney did — and was paid extremely well to do it.

Sidney's NHL career is filled with accolades that many players only dream of achieving.  Along with his on-ice success, his popularity in the sport has landed him major endorsement deals, further expanding his wealth. 

But how much is this three-time Stanley Cup winner truly worth? Here's everything you need to know about Sidney's financial empire.

SIdney Crosby's net worth

Sidney
Feb 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) walks to the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

As of 2025, Sidney has an estimated net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The bulk of this comes from his impressive earnings playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sidney was drafted by the Penguins in 2005 and has been on the squad ever since. He was named the NHL's Rookie of the Year and quickly won over fans of the game, who dubbed him "Sid the Kid." His first big contract with the team was a five-year deal worth $43.5 million. 

He captured his first Stanley Cup in 2009 and in the summer of 2012, the Penguins offered him a 12-year deal worth $104.4 million — or $8.7 million per year. He was well worth the money as he played a huge role in the Penguins' 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup victories, giving him three Stanley Cups in just 11 years. 

By 2021, Sidney was the highest paid hockey player of all-time with $129 million in career earnings, surpassing the previous record holder, Jaromir Jagr.

Sidney
Feb 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Washington Capitals during the third period at PPG Paints Arena.

He added to his massive wealth in 2024, when the Penguins offered him a two-year extension worth $17.4 million. 

On top of his elite play on the ice, Sidney made a killing with sponsors. 

He had a $1.7 million per year agreement with Reebok that lasted until 2010 — and at the time, was the most lucrative endorsement deal ever signed by an NHL player. He also worked with major brands like Adidas, Gatorade, Tim Hortons, CCM, and Kellogg's.

Sidney helped Team Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in 2025. The championship finals against the United States was the most watched hockey game of all time with 16 million viewers across North America. 

Sidney Crosby
Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Team Canada forward Sidney Crosby (87) lifts the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy after winning against Team USA in overtime during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden.

The incredible international win has only added more prestige to the hockey superstar's already incredible legacy. 

