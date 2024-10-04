Bill Belichick 'Popular' Choice To Replace Eagles' Nick Sirianni
There already has been plenty of speculation swirling around the Philadelphia Eagles right now.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season, and this has led many to wonder how secure Nick Sirianni's job is as the head coach of the Eagles. There were question marks at the end of the 2023 season after a disastrous end to the campaign.
The Eagles decided to keep Sirianni, which probably was the right decision. Philadelphia hasn't had the start that it hoped in 2024, and that largely is because of injuries. The Eagles will get healthier ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and should be able to get back on track.
Despite this, there has been plenty of speculation about the possibility of the Eagles moving on from Sirianni. It would be an absolute shock if a move was made. Philadelphia has high hopes for the season and changing head coaches would make things difficult.
While this is the case, legendary head coach Bill Belichick continues to be brought up as a fit. Chatter has picked up around the National Football League, and Pat McAfee said that Belichick is the "popular" option to replace Sirianni on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"There's a lot of people chatting about (Belichick to the Eagles)," McAfee said. "There are a lot of people talking about it. What's real? What isn't? We're trying to keep journalistic standards, but there are a lot of people journalistically that lie seemingly and are wrong on an absolutely daily basis whenever you're following news breaking. But Belichick to the Eagles is very, very, very popular right now on the internet."
There is no imminent move, and it would be a shock if one were to happen. Philadelphia flirted with the idea of bringing in Belichick last offseason but stuck with Sirianni. That could always change after the season, but likely won't happen now.
