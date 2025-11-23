Brian Kelly's son Kenzel explains odd 'Free BK' fit at LSU game amid dad's $54M fight
If you were like us, you had no idea that fired, or not fired, depending on who you believe in the petty dispute the LSU Tigers are waging against former head coach Brian Kelly, that he had a son on the team.
But when it comes to LSU football, the most surreal moment in a completely surreal season happened for Senior Night as Kenzel Kelly, a linebacker on the Tigers, ran out solo for his big introduction.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin flaunts LSU game-day fit selfie as dad Lane tortures Tigers, Ole Miss
After getting some kudos from players like fellow linebacker Whit Weeks, who is dating Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, of course the rumored soon-to-be next head coach (Lane, not Landry), Kenzel awkwardly turns to the camera and says, "Free my boy BK."
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads at son Knox’s playoff win amid $90M LSU drama
As the tweet above astutely points out, BK is not in prison. His dad is battling LSU and Louisiana governor Jeff Landry for the $54 million buyout that is part of his contract, which the state and administration is fighting tooth and nail, saying that they had never officially fired him.
Kenzel took to X to share his side of the story, writing, "BK wanted to be there for me…Unfortunately the new leadership at LSU did not see it the same way" with a prayer-hands emoji and an awkward #freeBK hashtag, which might only resonate with Kelly's family and close friends.
Kenzel's actions perfectly encapsulate LSU's 2025 season — a lot of bluster with no real pay off. To be fair, as his son, it is only natural that he'd want his dad there, despite what is happening behind the scenes.
Oh yeah, LSU won the game 13-10 against the juggernaut Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Speaking of Landry, Lane's daughter, not the governor, she was there to support Weeks, who is probably in the most awkward situation of all as the school aggressively pursues Landry's dad, with the latest reports putting the offer at $90 million. Speaking of entertaining, we've written plenty about Landry and her Kiffin family.
Now about that buyout:)
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss