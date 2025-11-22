Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads at son Knox’s playoff win amid $90M LSU drama
Amid the soap opera that is the Lane Kiffin coaching news, the Ole Miss Rebels coach’s quarterback son Knox Kiffin won a huge high school playoff game in Mississippi. Lane celebrated with his son, reconciled wife Layla Kiffin and his mother-in-law.
It was an absolute insane news cycle on Friday surrounding Lane as it was reported he will be making his coaching announcement the day after the November 28 Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State. Then a report dropped that LSU is putting together a massive $90 million contract offer and an insane amount of roster cash.
Knox, 16, made news of his own off the football field as well when he showed up to the Oxford High School game with an LSU Tigers statement, and would later delete it before kickoff.
He’d then go out on the field and lead the Chargers to a 37-27 win in the Mississippi 7A playoffs.
Dad would have a special moment with his son after the game.
He’d then pose with Layla, who moved with Knox this past year from Southern California to be with her ex husband she divorced after 12 years in 2016. Grandma would also get in there with Knox.
Layla always rocks her fits whether it’s at Knox’s games, or Lane’s like her denim-top stunner in last week’s win over the Florida Gators.
Knox and Oxford HS will move on to face the No. 1 team in 7A in Tupelo — the only team to beat them this season.
Ole Miss is on a bye week before the big Egg Bowl where a win means the Rebels are in the playoffs (maybe without Lane?).
It was just another average day in the Kiffin family world recently on Friday.
