Landry Kiffin flaunts LSU game-day fit selfie as dad Lane tortures Tigers, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels have a bye week amid all the drama surrounding head coach Lane Kiffin. His daughter had a game-day fit, however, rooting on the LSU Tigers — the team that is making a serious push for her dad.
Landry has raised eyebrows this season when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he played Ole Miss. She has then been seen ditching Rebels games to watch him like in her white-tiger fit at Alabama.
With LSU and the Florida Gators in hot pursuit of dad, Landry then was seen at a booster club meeting in Baton Rouge Louisiana this week.
As if there couldn’t been any more twists and turns in this soap opera, Lane’s son Knox wore an LSU statement in the pregame of his high school football playoff game for the Oxford Chargers that he would later delete off his Instagram.
This all comes after a report about LSU’s $90 milion offer and the announcement that coach Kiffin is supposed to decide the day after the Egg Bowl on November 28.
On Saturday with Ole Miss off, Landry headed to LSU to root on Weeks vs. Western Kentucky where she dropped a stunning game-day look with his No. 40 on it she flaunted on her TikTok.
Will Landry be rooting on Weeks next year for the Tiger with dad Lane coaching LSU? All of this is torturing Rebels fans, no doubt.
