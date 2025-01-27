Brie Bella knows 'haters gonna hate' while dressed in full Eagles attire for NFC Championship game
Brie Bella wowed audiences for years in the WWE — winning multiple championships and earning a spot in the wrestling company's prestigious Hall of Fame. But as much as she loves body slams — she loves football even more.
Brie, 41, was in attendance for the NFC Conference Championship game between the Philadephia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 26, where she was dressed head-to-toe in Eagles attire. The legendary performer documented her time at the game on social media.
"Philly! Haters gonna hate, Eagles gonna fly baby," she said in a video via her Instagram stories. Brie then shared a second video of her and the thousands of fans in attendance singing the Eagles fight song. The Dirty Birds would go on to defeat the Commanders 55-23, punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.
Brie, along with her twin sister Nikki, has not wrestled for WWE since 2022. That year, the duo competed in the women's Royal Rumble matchup but were eventually eliminated by the Rumble winner, Ronda Rousey.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs — who defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game to earn their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35.
