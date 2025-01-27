Chiefs vs. Eagles Opening Odds for Super Bowl 59 (Kansas City Favored to Three-Peat)
No, you're not experiencing Déjà vu. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Eagles blew past the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship then the Chiefs broke the hearts of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship to set up this year's Super Bowl showdown in New Orleans.
If the rematch is as good as the first championship meeting between these two teams, we're in for a good one. The Chiefs managed to squeak past the Eagles by a final score of 38-35 in Arizona at Super Bowl 57 and now Philadelphia will try to get its revenge at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
Let's dive into the opening odds for the big game.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Opening Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-112)
- Eagles +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -125
- Eagles +105
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
The Chiefs are set as 1.5-point favorites and -125 on the moneyline. At those odds, DraftKings is giving them a 55.56% implied probability of winning their third straight Super Bowl, something that no team has ever done in the history of the game.
The Chiefs also opened as slight favorites ahead of Super Bowl 57, but by the time the game kicked off two weeks later, the Eagles had settled in as 1.5-point favorites. The total for the game opened at 48.5 but increased to the closing number of 51.5 by kickoff.
These two teams have played once since the first Super Bowl matchup. The Eagles took down Kansas City in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of the 2023 season. With that being said, we all know by now the Chiefs are a different animal when they get to the playoffs and they have proven that once again the past two weeks.
Stay tuned to SI Betting as we update the odds, give our picks, and break down everything else you need to know to bet on Super Bowl 59.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
