Brittany Mahomes' location during the Chiefs game has been revealed
Many fans were wondering where Brittany Mahomes was during her husband, Patrick Mahomes’ first game of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 5.
While many anticipated Brittany, 29, to be sitting next to pop star Taylor Swift (whose boyfriend is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce), this didn’t appear to be the case for Thursday night's game.
Brittany's recent social media activity, which allegedly showed support for former President Donald Trump, has sparked speculation about her relationship with Swift, 34. The situation was further intensified when the “Fortnight” singer was spotted at the game without Brittany – a notable shift from the previous season where they were photographed enjoying their time together.
A report from TMZ on Friday, September 6 mentioned that Brittany opted to watch the game, and her husband, from a different suite at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany, who is expecting her third child with Patrick, 28, did not share any public moments with Swift on game night, but posted on her Instagram Stories with her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling. She did not share photos from the game suite.
The speculation about their strained relationship stems from Brittany's recent social media likes of posts supporting Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance. Despite not publicly endorsing any candidate, Brittany's actions have drawn criticism, with Trump and conservative commentator Candace Owens defending her.
In contrast, Taylor Swift endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, allowing her song "Only The Young" to be used in his campaign. As of now, Swift has not addressed the 2024 election.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return