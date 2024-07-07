Patrick, Brittany Mahomes join Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany continued their European tour before the Kanas City Chiefs star quarterback begins training camp to prepare for the upcoming season.
After taking in the sights and sounds of Wimbledon, the couple jetted off to Amsterdam to reunite with some familiar friends.
The Mahomes' liked up with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and made the trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena Saturday night to take in the latest stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Brittany documented their travels on social media.
Eagle-eyed concertgoers spotted the Mahomes' with Kelce in a box enjoying the show.
They drew enough attention while they were singing along with Swift's biggest hits that an entire section of the crowd was more focused on them than the show on the stage.
That's power.
It's the first time we have seen the Mahomes' at an Eras Tour stop, but the Amsterdam show fit in perfectly with their recent travels. The couple has been traveling across Europe with their two children, and previously made stops in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and London.
It likely marks the end of an eventful offseason for Mahomes and Kelce, who recently wrapped up their second straight Super Bowl championship.
There is no word on whether Brittany will extend her European stay for extra time with her newfound bestie.
Training camp for the Chiefs kicks off on July 20, but Kelce is also scheduled for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament from July 10 to 14, so he'll have to jet back to the states soon.
Swift, meanwhile, continues her tour with stops in Zurich and Milan, before traveling to Germany in the middle of July.
