Brittany Mahomes reveals why 3-year-old daughter Sterling is feeling sick again
Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a tender moment with her three-year-old daughter, Sterling, who’s feeling the chill of the season's shift.
On Tuesday, August 13, the 28-year-old former soccer star posted a snuggle-filled video captioned, "Sick snuggles 😭😭 this weather change really getting to my girl 😩."
This isn't the first health hurdle for the little one this year. In May, Brittany disclosed Sterling was grappling with a persistent stomach virus. “Day four of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won't get the heck out of here," she captioned a photo of the two enjoying a sleepy cuddle.
Despite the challenge, the toddler showed her resilience, bouncing back quickly enough to request a swim in the pool — a moment the mom-of-two captured and shared via her Instagram Story, writing, "Who says a dip in the pool can't fix it."
The Mahomes family is no stranger to sharing their life’s sweet and challenging moments publicly, with Brittany — who also shares 20-month-old son Bronze with Patrick Mahomes — often posting family snapshots on social media. On Friday, July 12, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram Reels that they are expecting their third baby together.
In February, the gang celebrated the 28-year-old NFL champ leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. “It means the world that [they’re here],” Patrick said of his family after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.
