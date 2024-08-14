The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes reveals why 3-year-old daughter Sterling is feeling sick again

Power couple Brittany and Patrick Mahomes face new challenges with daughter Sterling's health.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and his wife Brittany Mahomes (left) check their phone during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and his wife Brittany Mahomes (left) check their phone during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a tender moment with her three-year-old daughter, Sterling, who’s feeling the chill of the season's shift. 

On Tuesday, August 13, the 28-year-old former soccer star posted a snuggle-filled video captioned, "Sick snuggles 😭😭 this weather change really getting to my girl 😩."

Brittany Mahomes
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo with daughter Sterling and son Patrick before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This isn't the first health hurdle for the little one this year. In May, Brittany disclosed Sterling was grappling with a persistent stomach virus. “Day four of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won't get the heck out of here," she captioned a photo of the two enjoying a sleepy cuddle. 

Despite the challenge, the toddler showed her resilience, bouncing back quickly enough to request a swim in the pool — a moment the mom-of-two captured and shared via her Instagram Story, writing, "Who says a dip in the pool can't fix it."

Brittany Mahomes Sterling Mahomes
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) wife Brittney and daughter Sterling on the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Mahomes family is no stranger to sharing their life’s sweet and challenging moments publicly, with Brittany — who also shares 20-month-old son Bronze with Patrick Mahomes — often posting family snapshots on social media. On Friday, July 12, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram Reels that they are expecting their third baby together.

In February, the gang celebrated the 28-year-old NFL champ leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. “It means the world that [they’re here],” Patrick said of his family after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.

Maggie Ekberg

